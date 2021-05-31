Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 18,600 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

