Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 29,211 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,459,000 after buying an additional 3,811,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 239,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 188,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.22. 38,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,885. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

