Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.67% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $62,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

