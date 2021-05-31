Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.02. 4,281,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.74 and its 200-day moving average is $244.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.