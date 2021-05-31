Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $100.13 Million Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810,048 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for 4.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 9.17% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $100,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 724,850 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.