Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $92.67. 2,021,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,288. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $93.00.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

