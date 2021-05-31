Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $37.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 5.00% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $37,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,258. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39.

