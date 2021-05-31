Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.33 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,747. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.69 and its 200-day moving average is $287.42.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

