Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,648. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93.

