Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $386.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.