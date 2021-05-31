Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,442 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.38% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 102,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

Shares of RODM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,647. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

