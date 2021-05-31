Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,834 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.93% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 102,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.