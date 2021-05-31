Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 173,249 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,249 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises about 2.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 7.78% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $56,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,572,000.

MNA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

