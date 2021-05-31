Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 137,712 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $93.77. 13,462,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,907. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

