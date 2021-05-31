Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.82. 295,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,952. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

