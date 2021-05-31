Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,078,000.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.75. 336,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,194. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average is $188.09.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

