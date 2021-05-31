REV Group (REVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE REVG opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

