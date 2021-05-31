Revain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $4.35 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.01024300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.27 or 0.09619609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00091687 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

