Reviewing Clene (CLNN) and Its Competitors

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) is one of 831 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Clene to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clene and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clene 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clene Competitors 4591 17556 38658 766 2.58

Clene presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 95.18%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.09%. Given Clene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clene is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Clene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clene N/A -1,430.28% -59.45% Clene Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

Volatility and Risk

Clene has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene’s peers have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clene and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clene $210,000.00 -$19.28 million -9.27 Clene Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.31

Clene’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clene. Clene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Clene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clene peers beat Clene on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

