Reviewing Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) & Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and Pan American Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 0 1 6 0 2.86

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 74.17%. Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $38.55, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18% Pan American Silver 18.24% 11.50% 8.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Pan American Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -31.10 Pan American Silver $1.34 billion 5.28 $177.88 million $1.16 29.00

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.