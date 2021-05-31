Reviewing Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.72% 7.97% 1.04% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.83 $20.09 million $1.68 13.10 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.36 $4.44 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 10, 2021, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

