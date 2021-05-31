Reviewing The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 26.71% 8.42% 1.03% Bank First 33.13% 14.58% 1.56%

The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The First Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.71 $52.51 million $2.21 17.67 Bank First $124.22 million 4.43 $38.05 million $5.07 14.05

The First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The First Bancshares and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than The First Bancshares.

Summary

The First Bancshares beats Bank First on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 84 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

