Reviewing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VIA optronics and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.77 -$4.13 million N/A N/A Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 10.99 -$277.30 million $0.58 83.28

VIA optronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VIA optronics and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marvell Technology 0 4 19 0 2.83

VIA optronics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.84%. Marvell Technology has a consensus target price of $51.18, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -2.34% -6.74% -2.84% Marvell Technology -9.34% 4.71% 3.66%

Summary

Marvell Technology beats VIA optronics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

