Revival Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG) – Analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Revival Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14).

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02).

RVG stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$51.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.