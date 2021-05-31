Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Black Hills worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

