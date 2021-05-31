Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Nuance Communications worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,646.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

