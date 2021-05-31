Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of NovoCure worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $204.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,854.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.96. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,815 shares of company stock valued at $42,812,685. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

