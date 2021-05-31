Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Synaptics worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Synaptics alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $126.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.