Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Cirrus Logic worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

