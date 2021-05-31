Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of MongoDB worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $291.94 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

