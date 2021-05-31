Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 204.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,442 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801 in the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

