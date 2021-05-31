Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 104.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of STAAR Surgical worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,954,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

STAA opened at $146.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.80 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

