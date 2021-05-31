Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of FTI Consulting worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $137.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

