Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Teledyne FLIR worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 226,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.34 on Monday. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Teledyne FLIR news, CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $10,418,621.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

