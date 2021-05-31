Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after purchasing an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,753,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 567,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

