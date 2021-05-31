Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.03 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

