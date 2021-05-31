Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Resideo Technologies worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after buying an additional 155,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after buying an additional 1,610,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after buying an additional 111,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

