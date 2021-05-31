Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,641 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $45.97 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.