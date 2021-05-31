Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,094 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $80.96 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $595,173.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,167.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $654,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $1,706,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

