Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,682 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of ACI Worldwide worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACIW stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

