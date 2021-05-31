Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,703 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $326.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

