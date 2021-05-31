Rhumbline Advisers Sells 17,244 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 209,747 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

