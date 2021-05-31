Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,946 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Kemper worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $74.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

