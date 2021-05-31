Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,552 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $124.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.25.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

