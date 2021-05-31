Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,641 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Hexcel worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $169,027,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hexcel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Hexcel stock opened at $59.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

