Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,408 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $54,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

