Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,984 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

