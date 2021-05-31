Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,994 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of UMB Financial worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $181,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,224.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,081,772.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

