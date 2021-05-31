Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,574 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of EnerSys worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $94.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

