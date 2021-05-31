Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,044 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of SailPoint Technologies worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,472 shares of company stock worth $2,475,442 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

